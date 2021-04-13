SHREVEPORT, La. - A new attraction could soon be coming to the the Sci-Port Discovery Center. Caddo parish commissioners introduced an ordinance that would give $35,000 for a new exhibition called GamePort.
The exhibit would offer stem-based services through eight interactive stations during the summer. The money would come from the parish's economic development fund and riverboat fund.
Sci-Port Discovery Center is located in downtown Shreveport on the riverfront. It currently offers the Louisiana's Science and Space Center and Power of Play Children's museum.
The Center has served more than 150,000 people since it was reorganized in 2018.