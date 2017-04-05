One new state requirement might encourage more Louisiana students to be college bound this time next year.
Starting this fall every high school graduate must fill out a federal form familiar to most college students.
The FAFSA is something many students and parents dread to complete, however it it is crucial to fill out. This federal application allows students to receive dollars that are rightfully theirs.
According to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary education, beginning with the 2017- 2018 school year all graduating seniors will need to complete the FAFSA as a graduation requirement or complete a waiver to decline the financial assistance opportunities.
Community leaders believe this will urge students who may not have been looking into college to take a second glance, especially when they see what funds come into play.
Caddo Parish School Board Chief Academic Officer, Keith Burton says this requirement will provide information to parents that will open doors for many students to attend community colleges as well as four year universities.
"No longer will a child's ability to pay be a factor in providing a qualified student with post secondary education opportunities," Burton said.
Burton noted that this is a requirement however the power is still with the parents.
"Should parents not want their child to complete the FAFSA form they may sign the waiver or if the student is over 18 years of age they can sign it on their own," Burton said.
To learn more about this new requirement you can go to http://BESE.Louisiana.gov/documents-resources/policies-bulletins and click on Bulletin 741- Louisiana Handbook for School Administrators.
To learn more about the FAFSA, visit https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa