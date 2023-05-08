BOSSIER CITY, La. - Livestock farmers will soon have a new obstacle.
After June 11, the Federal Drug Administration will remove over-the-counter livestock antibiotics and no longer make them available except through veterinary prescription. The decision is the result of the FDA's update to its antimicrobial medication guidelines.
The concern is that overuse or misuse can contribute to antimicrobial resistance. If resistance occurs, it could lead to unhealthy livestock.
“Regulations to a point are fine, I suppose. Over regulation causes problems for the honest people.” said Dr. Rick Wolfe, Haughton Animal Hospital veterinarian.
The revised regulations will cost local farmers more money and take more time to get.
“When animals need antibiotics, they need them and if you have to wait you’re looking at deaths that are unnecessary.” Said Craig Smith, Smith Family Farms of Louisiana owner.
This new rule not only hurts the farmers, but also the livestock.
For farmers worried about the change, it is recommended to create a good relationship with a veterinarian.