BATON ROUGE, La. - The federal government is establishing an office dedicated to cleaning up abandoned oil and gas sites, a move that Louisiana officials say will likely speed the process of tackling the state’s growing ‘orphan’ well problem.
The U.S. Interior Department announced last week that the new Orphan Wells Program Office would ensure the “effective, accountable and efficient” spending of $4.7 billion the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act aims to pour into the plugging of abandoned wells.
“We are making a historic investment to tackle legacy pollution — the largest in American history,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said while announcing the new office.
The rusty remnants of the oil and gas industry’s boom years litter the state. The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources has documented about 4,600 orphan wells, but the total number is likely larger and growing by the day as small and mid-sized companies shut down and the industry shifts its focus to cheaper fossil fuel sources outside the state.
Read more on tackling the abandoned well sites from our news partner The Advocate.