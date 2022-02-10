SHREVEPORT, La. - Community Renewal and The Kansas City Southern Railway Company broke ground Thursday in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood, where the New Friendship House will be built.
This first build is part of Phase 1 in a long-term commitment to the 2300 block of the MLK neighborhood. Friendship Houses offer communities a place of safety, education and hope. There are currently 10 friendship homes within five neighborhoods throughout Shreveport-Bossier.
"It's important for us to do what we can to help rebuild and stabilize and create a very successful community here because it's the same neighborhood that we live in, " said Pat Ottensmeyer, President and CEO of Kansas City Southern.
Once completed, the MLK home will offer free afterschool activities for students and adult education programs.