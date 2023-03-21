BOSSIER CITY, La - A new entertainment option is coming to Bossier City.
Chasing Aces Golf is a sports entertainment complex founded by a couple of ArkLaTex natives.
The complex will have a driving range with interactive swing bays and dinning experiences. Also featured are a 9-hole smart course and an 18-hole putting course. There also plans for a sports bar, training center and a pro shop.
The project was officially announced at Tuesday's city council meeting, where approval was given for the project to move forward on city-owned property next to Margaritaville Resort Casino.
"We've been working on this project for two years. We have invested over $750,000 in the landfill that's adjacent to Margaritaville in Bossier City. We prepared a proposal to golf entertainment facility. We have gone through full architectural plans and drawings. We have $17.2 million dollars in permanent financing. We have $6 million dollars cash on hand and we're ready to move forward with our project," said John Dudley, Chasing Aces founder.
Co-founder Randy Rogers appeared before the council with Dudley.
"We're ready to break ground," Dudley said.
This same group is also putting a new restaurant on the Louisiana Boardwalk called 3 Amigos. Dudley said several other projects are coming as they invest in the Boardwalk, calling it the next corridor for entertainment in the area.