BOSSIER CITY, La - A new entertainment option is coming to Bossier City.

Chasing Aces Golf is a sports entertainment complex founded by a couple of ArkLaTex natives.

The complex will have a driving range with interactive swing bays and dinning experiences. Also featured are a 9-hole smart course and an 18-hole putting course. There also plans for a sports bar, training center and a pro shop.

The project was officially announced at Tuesday's city council meeting, where approval was given for the project to move forward on city-owned property next to Margaritaville Resort Casino.

John Dudley and Randy Rogers

John Dudley (right) and Randy Rogers appear before Bossier City Council Tuesday. 

"We've been working on this project for two years. We have invested over $750,000 in the landfill that's adjacent to Margaritaville in Bossier City. We prepared a proposal to golf entertainment facility. We have gone through full architectural plans and drawings. We have $17.2 million dollars in permanent financing. We have $6 million dollars cash on hand and we're ready to move forward with our project," said John Dudley, Chasing Aces founder.

Co-founder Randy Rogers appeared before the council with Dudley. 

"We're ready to break ground," Dudley said. 

This same group is also putting a new restaurant on the Louisiana Boardwalk called 3 Amigos. Dudley said several other projects are coming as they invest in the Boardwalk, calling it the next corridor for entertainment in the area. 

