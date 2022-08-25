MINDEN, La. – A gun scare at last week’s Minden High School football scrimmage game has prompted the Webster Parish Schools administration to put new guidelines in place for all stadiums in the district.
The list of prohibited items, allowed items and other changes is effective immediately.
The threat of a gun created panic at the MHS stadium, causing the spectators to empty out in a rush and cancelation of the game.
Minden police said no shots were fired nor any guns located. They blame an “unsubstantiated threat” of a gun that happened during an argument in the stands.
Here’s what fans can expect when they attend the jamboree at Lakeside Friday night and at all regular games during the season:
PROHIBITED ITEMS
- No outside food or drink
- No ice chests or coolers
- No umbrellas
- No laser pointers/lights
- No oversize bags, backpacks, non-clear bags
- No pets or animals (except service animals)
- No weapons, including pocket knives or pocket tools
ALLOWED ITEMS
- Clear tote bag no larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches
- Clear and non-clear handheld clutches/wristlets measuring smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches
- Medical items
- Seat cushions
OTHER ITEMS
- WPSB clear bag policy is in effect for all athletic venues and is designed to speed up gate entries and enhance fan safety
- All bags are subject to search
- Metal detectors will be in use
- Fans cannot store prohibited bags and items near stadium entrances
- All unattended items will be removed and discarded
RE-ENTRY
- No re-entry. Anyone leaving the stadium must have a new, unused ticket to re-enter
TOBACCO USE
- Smoking and use of all tobacco products (cigarettes, E-cigarettes, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco, snuff, chewing tobacco, etc.) is prohibited everywhere on Webster Parish School Board property.