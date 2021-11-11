SHREVEPORT, La -- City of Shreveport workers can keep more of their money, and the same goes for retirees and widows. Their health insurance costs will not go up next year, as it was feared just a few weeks ago.
The city's healthcare trust fund board approved a plan from Mayor Adrian Perkins. It means the city will absorb $5.2 million in additional cost. Perkins says that money will come out of the city's reserve.
Workers objected to the city's previous plan that drastically raised premiums and deductibles. It was an effort to make up a massive deficit.
Perkins says those worries are over for enrollees, at least for now.
"They can financially plan better. They can manage their budgets better. And a lot of our retirees are obviously on fixed income. The anxiety was rightfully placed. But we've come to a solution today. And everybody should be able to go home happy," Perkins said.
A $14 million dollar deficit in the city's healthcare trust fund ballooned because of years of poor monitoring of the plan. The city was paying too much of a share of employees' health care.
The board will work with the city council and consultants to develop a long-term plan.