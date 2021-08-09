BATON ROUGE, La. - Officials unveiled in a new trail marker at a capital area park Monday honoring the first, and longest, march of the Civil Rights movement.
The Bogalusa to Baton Rouge March began Aug. 10, 1967 and covered 105 miles across southeast Louisiana. The demonstration, often known as the "105-mile gauntlet" was led by activist A.Z. Young, with Robert "Bob" Hicks and Gayle Jenkins.
Despite facing opposition from law enforcement at the time, the march grew from 25 to 600 people over the course of their journey. It ended 10 days later with a rally on the steps of the State Capitol where Young presented a list of grievances addressed to Governor John McKeithen regarding employment discrimination and the election of 10 African-Americans running for office in Bogalusa.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism officially revealed the marker at A.Z. Young Park in Baton Rouge on Monday, adding it to the historic Louisiana Civil Rights Trail which details the events that put Louisiana at the center of the Civil Rights movement in the 50s and 60s. The state unveiled the first three markers of the trail back in the spring.