Bishop Lawrence Brandon, founder of The Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation, lost his son and namesake to gun violence. He hopes the L.L. Brandon III Transitional Home for Boys can provide a legacy.
If it gets approval from the state, the home will help teenage boys transition from the juvenile justice system or child services to home and college life.
Brandon says,"I just believe that men are protectors of the family. We have a lot of organizations that really support the ladies, the young ladies and what have you, but we don't have enough in our area to support boys."
Local government officials including State Representative Barbara Norton and Mayor Ollie Tyler showed their full support at the grand opening.
They're all hoping it will help lower the number of homeless youth in Caddo Parish which is currently at about two thousand.
Clay Walker works at Caddo Juvenile Court and has been an advocate for troubled youth for years. He says many of the boys he works with need guidance to transition back into the community.
"It's more like raising children, and frankly we don't do that in jail setting. You do that in more of a home setting and I'm hoping that's what this will be," said Walker.
The home would initially house up to 48 boys. Facility director Natashia Dennis says they plan on opening up additional wings of the one-time nursing home towards the end of the year. When that happens, they can house up to 100 boys.
In addition to counselors, boys will be provided basic health and dental services.
Dennis says the non-profit received a $400 thousand grant from the US Housing & Urban Development Department through the City of Shreveport. That money was used for renovations.
When it comes to funding, Dennis says the facility will be run with money from government and community service grants as well as reimbursements from placement agencies.
Dennis adds, "the rest of that is gonna come from the community. From those who think enough of us and believe in our vision."
The facility is still waiting on a license to operate from the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services.
They estimate opening their doors within a month.
The home will accept boys through placement agencies, but Brandon says they are also open to assisting walk-ins through the application process.
The home is located at 1 Westwood Circle in Shreveport.
Right now they have 90 boys on the waiting list.
The building itself used to be Westwood Nursing Home.
Brandon's former plans for the building was to turn it into an all boys Academy of Arts and Technology Charter--also naming it after his son.
That was back in 2013. His plans did not pan out after Caddo School Board turned down the charter application.