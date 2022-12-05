SHREVEPORT, La. - Every six years the Department of Energy re-evaluates energy consumption and starting Jan. 1 there are new changes to be aware of.
These regulation changes are made when the Department of Energy evaluates energy efficiency, available technology, and economic impacts.
The Southeast region which includes the entire ArkLaTex will have specific requirements for compliance. All new air conditioners will go from M standard, which is what we are currently in, to M1 standard. This updates how equipment is tested and the energy efficiency of the equipment is rated so it is more compatible with modern construction techniques and air conditioning equipment.
Eric Vance of Pioneer Comfort Systems says, "If you get new equipment, it's going to have your energy bills reduced because all the new equipment is going to be much more energy efficient. Unfortunately, the drawback to it is there is going to be some price increasing on all the different brands of equipment, depending on manufacturer is going to be as much as 35% of a price increase on air conditioning equipment across the board for residential and small commercial."
The new regulation increases the seasonal energy efficiency rating to 14.2 which is equal to 15 in the old system. The higher the SEER, means the less electricity consumed.
To avoid the price increase you have to buy an M standard HVAC system before Jan 1.