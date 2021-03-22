BOSSIER CITY, La. — Bossier City has some new members coming to the City Council. KTBS caught up with a couple of them on Monday.
Shane Cheatham spent five years as a member of the Bossier Parish School Board. But this is the first time he's run for City Council.. He will represent District 1, which is in the south part of the city.
"I feel like there's so much we can bring revenue wise by looking to bring people from having to go over into Shreveport to shop and eat and entertain and dine with their family. If we build some stuff down here, if we work with developers and did some public private partnerships, we could generate some more tax revenue on the Bossier side of the river,“ Chatham said.
“We've had great leadership. Our former mayor did a lot of great things for Bossier City. But I believe we've just been stagnant in the last few years and I think some fresh ideas and some fresh leadership and I believe Tommy loves Bossier City. He has a lot of experience with business owners and leaders in our city, and I think he's going to do a great job. We should be growing businesses. We’re growing households and our population is growing and continuing to grow. But if we don't start bringing in some more businesses here, we're not going to continue that growth," said Cheatham.
This was Chris Smith‘s first run for public office. He defeated Councilman Tim Larkin by just enough to avoid a runoff. Smith will be a councilman-at-large.
"In talking with people, a lot of people felt this doesn't work for me so I said you know what I can be that voice. I can be somebody that steps up and say we are going to take back our government and Bossier City is going to work for everybody,” Smith said.
“I know Tommy Chandler. I think Tommy is going to do a fantastic job. I'm looking forward to working with him and having a good partnership and making Bossier City better. Day one I would love to get a jump start in the transparency, making sure that voters know what's going on at City Council meetings, that we are getting the information out quickly. I would like to see council meetings moved to a time that's not in the middle of the day so people can attend if they want," said Smith.
Smith, Cheatham and councilman-elect Vince Maggio will be sworn into office on July 1.