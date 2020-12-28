SHREVEPORT, La- There were two fatal fires this weekend (one on Saturday, one on Sunday) but we have new information on the Saturday house fire that claimed the lives of a man and woman.
Investigators with the State Fire Marshall's Office ruled out any suspicious activity.
The fire started Saturday night on the 5300 block of North Market Street, just north of I-49. Officials say the fire started in the living room, but the cause of the fire hasn't been determined yet.
Firefighters found the bodies of a man and woman, both believed to be in their 60s.