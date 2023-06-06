Access to mental health services for teens in Shreveport is expanding.
Louisiana Behavioral Health is expanding its inpatient services. As of May 31, teens 13 to 17 years old are able to get inpatient treatment at the center on Linwood Avenue. They've opened a 14 bed unit to treat teens.
“The northern part of Louisiana has really suffered with not having a lot of adolescent services historically for mental health. And so we felt like that this was something the community would really benefit from,” said Cady Pruitt, LCSW-BACS with Louisiana Behavioral Health.
Stays are typically seven to ten days, but could vary based on the need.
This comes as a recent CDC study shows that more than 40% of high school students report feeling so sad or hopeless that they couldn’t participate in their regular activities.
“When you look at things like the Internet and social media and different levels of bullying and mental health triggers that kids are facing in this day and age, you know, that we probably weren't struggling with even 20 years ago. It really just opens the door for a lot more mental health problems to exist,” said Pruitt.
The services will focus on treating teens struggling with depression, anxiety, behavioral changes, substance abuse, or trauma.