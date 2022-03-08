NATCHITOCHES, La. – A Natchitoches Parish judge on Monday signed off on a new trial date and location from which a jury will be picked to hear the case against a woman accused in the burning death of her infant son.
District Judge Desiree Dyess granted a joint motion from the state and defense to have the jury picked from Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish instead of St. Landry Parish.
Selected jurors will be taken to Natchitoches Parish, where they will decide the fate of Hanna Nicole Barker, 25, who faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder of a child younger than 12.
Dyess also changed the trial date to June 6. It had been set for April 25. Pre-trial motions will be heard on April 12.
If convicted, Barker faces the death penalty in the 2018 death of her son, 6-month-old Levi Cole Ellerbe. The state alleges she convinced another woman, Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, with whom she was in a relationship, to participate in a scheme to kill the child.
Smit, 28, pleaded guilty in July to charges of charges of manslaughter, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile. Her plea arrangement requires her to testify against Barker. She is serving an 80-year sentence.
The state contends it was Barker who planned her son’s death and enlisted Smith to carry it out. Barker called 911 on the night of July 17, 2018, saying an unknown person came to her door, pepper-sprayed her then kidnapped Levi.
He was found hours later near death in a wooded area between a neighborhood and railroad tracks. The child had been doused with gasoline and set on fire. He died the next morning at a hospital.
Prosecutors said Smith confessed to her role in taking Levi, but said it was Barker’s idea. Barker has denied any part in her son’s death.