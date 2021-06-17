BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law Wednesday, restricting the purchase of tobacco or vapor products to Louisianans 21 years of age and younger.
HB 473, authored by Rep. Buddy Mincey, R-Denham Springs, cites a survey conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration that says nearly 95% of adult smokers began smoking before they were 21 years old.
The bill also ties a series of severe health problems to tobacco and vapor use by people during their youth.
Before it became a law, some were against the bill, pointing out that an individual legally becomes an adult at the age of 18.
Despite this pushback, the bill advanced to Gov. Edwards' desk and will go into effect Aug. 1.