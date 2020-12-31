BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana motorists filing car accident lawsuits will encounter tougher rules to win damage awards, under a new law championed by the state's business lobby that takes effect Friday and that backers hope will lower the state's hefty insurance premiums.
