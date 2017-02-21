There could be new life for the old Kroger on Benton Road.
The empty building may eventually be occupied by a multi-retail center that includes a Planet Fitness and a Sutherlands Express.
Planet Fitness could bring about 20 to 30 new jobs to Bossier City. Although, it's unclear when they would open with so much work to be done to bring the building up to code.
The city council will vote on this in two weeks at their next meeting on March 7.
The city has owned the building since 2004. They bought it to make room for the Benton Road overpass.