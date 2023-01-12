Shreveport, LA -- The state of Louisiana is being honored in 2023 with a new dollar coin. The beautiful dollar coin honors the Higgins Boat, a landing ship that proved critical in World War Two, especially at D-Day which saw thousands of American troops land on the beaches at Normandy, France. The Higgins Boats were manufactured in New Orleans.
KTBS-3 News first learned of the coin release while interviewing Richie Self, owner of American Coin and Collectibles on Pierremont Road in Shreveport. Self gave KTBS a rundown of American dollar coins after we started asking questions about a particular release of coins that rarely makes its way into your change.
Self said that U.S Mint continually tries to release dollar coins, but they are rarely popular. One of the first, post silver dollar era, was the Susan B. Anthony dollar. But it was about the size, feel, and color of a quarter and many people found it confusing.
As for the most recent dollar coins, they were released between 2007 and 2016, with another run in 2020. Self says these were a little easier to distinguish from quarters.
“You can clearly see it's a different color so it won't be mistaken as a quarter,” Self said. “These are not really that popular in people's pocket change. You don't get them back in change, but they are very popular with collectors.”
You can expect to sea the Louisiana dollar Higgins Boat coin a bit later in 2023.