SHREVEPORT, La - Don't throw away that mask! Especially if you live in the city of Shreveport. The Perkins administration announcing a new masking policy.
The city is once again requiring face coverings inside any city of Shreveport building.
KTBS went to Government Plaza Monday to see what the situation was, not one, but two signs telling anyone who wants to enter the building that face coverings are required. The signs also mention the things we've heard for over a year now, social distancing, washing your hands etc., etc. The city citing Louisiana Department of Health statistics that say the number of hospitalizations have doubled in the last week and the 9,000 new Covid cases reported since December 23rd. KTBS talked with Doctor John Vanchiere about what's going on right now.
"What we're seeing at our community testing site on Linwood Avenue is that about 20% of those who come for testing are positive. Which is a very high positivity rate, and that's similar to what were hearing from urgent care centers around the area. This tells us that we're in the thick of a very steep surge," said Doctor John Vanchiere of LSU Health Shreveport.
He also said testing is the only way to know the difference between a common cold, the flu and covid....because the symptoms are very similar. Another thing causing concern for medical professionals right now is the vaccine's and boosters durability. Several reports out now say the booster shot is only effective for about 10 weeks.
"We've known for a long time that inducing immunity to coronavirus is challenging and it's durability is not very long, how long it will last is not very long. And, we're seeing that now with the vaccine's that we're using. I think that's an unfortunate thing because we had great hopes that the protection offered by the vaccine's would last longer," said Doctor Vanchiere.
The state of Louisiana is reporting that over 1,200 People have been re-infected with Covid-19 since December 23rd.