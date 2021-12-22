BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The newest member of the Bossier City Council was sworn in Tuesday.
Brian Hammons won the District 1 seat during a run-off election on Dec. 11.
He replaces interim councilman Scott Irwin, who was defeated during the spring elections. However, the council appointed him to the temporary seat when the man who beat him, Shane Cheatham, stepped aside before taking office in hopes of becoming Mayor Tommy Chandler's chief administrative officer.
Hammons campaigned on a promise to make safety and security, road maintenance and property standards a priority for District 1 in south Bossier City.
District Judge Mike Craig administered the oath of office to Hammons during the council's regular meeting.