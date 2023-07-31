BOSSIER CITY, La. - The search is over for the wanted New Mexico fugitive whos car was found in Bossier.
According to Bossier City spokesperson Louis Johnson, Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, 43, has been arrested in New Mexico after using his phone and car as a decoy.
Bossier City police, deputies, state marshals, and other law enforcement around the area have been searching for Leyva since 11 a.m. Monday.
Leyva was wanted for homicide charges, and his vehicle was found in Bossier at the Chevron at Hamilton and Interstate 20.
"A jeep with a New Mexico plate was parked in our gas stations parking lot. State police said it's a murder suspect from New Mexico. When I heard what was happening, I rushed to the store to make sure my dad who owns the shop was safe, thinking about what happened at the Valero a couple months ago," said the son of the Chevron gas station owner.