MINDEN, La. -- Newly elected Minden Mayor Nick Cox and other city leaders were officially sworn in Thursday night before a crowd of supporters.
Cox promises a new beginning for the city, whose governing body often stalled and was mired in controversy over the past four years.
Cox replaces Mayor Terry Gardner, who died in June. A former mayor, Tommy Davis, has been serving as interim.
Also taking the oath was the city's new police chief, Jared McIver. He replaces longtime Chief Steve Cropper who retired and did not seek reelection.
Joining Cox is a majority new council: District A Carlton "Buddy" Myles, District B. Levon “Charlie” Thomas, District C Latasha Anderson Mitchell, District D Michael Roy and District E Andy Pendergrass. Myles, Thomas, Mitchell and Pendergrass are newly elected.