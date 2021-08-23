Shreveport, LA - A new, vibrant mural has transformed a corner of Shreveport’s historic Highland neighborhood.
After seeing the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, artist Kalandra Jones wanted to inspire and uplift neighbors, and neighbors invited her to use a large wall as her canvas.
“We have been going through so much as families, communities, and as a city,” said Jones, a Highland-native, “It’s important to remember to be present in the moment and to allow ourselves to grow.”
The new mural, Grow Through What You Go Through, is located at 2015 Centenary Boulevard and was sponsored as a pilot project by the Highland Neighborhood Association.
“This public art and our new bus bench across the street are just two examples of how our organization is investing to keep Highland a vibrant, walkable community,” said Madison Poche, President of the Highland Neighborhood Association, previously known as the Highland Restoration Association.
Locals have been sending the artist messages of support and thanks as she completed the mural in-person and shared her work on social media.
“Neighbors here are glad to have something positive to enjoy, that represents building up the neighborhood,” said Kalandra Jones, “I’m glad to be in a position to do things like this for Shreveport, my home, and I will keep doing so wherever I can.”
More work by the artist can be found at ka-lan-draw.com, and information on supporting the Highland Neighborhood is available at highlandrestoration.org.