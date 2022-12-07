BATON ROUGE, La. -- Jayda Spillers has been selected as chancellor of Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College.
The appointment was made Wednesday by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors. Her appointment is effective Jan. 1.
Spillers replaces retiring Chancellor Earl Meador Jr., who announced in February his decision to step down to spend more time with family. He has led NLTCC since June 2017.
Spillers has served as NLTCC vice chancellor of academic and student affairs for 18 months. Her academic career has spanned 27 years across Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana at secondary and post-secondary levels of instruction in business education and administration.
During her time at NLTCC, she has increased dual enrollment, industry-based certifications, and credential attainment by students across the three campuses. She has also successfully lead efforts in the initial SACSCOC credentialing process, LCTCS board supervisor Tim Hardy said.
"I would like to thank Dr. Sullivan and our Board of Supervisors for their faith in me to lead NLTCC," said Spillers. "Our faculty and staff have proven to me that they are poised and ready to take on any challenge and meet the workforce demands of Northwest Louisiana. I am so proud to lead such a tremendous group of dedicated people in our mission and to serve our community."
NLTCC has campuses in Shreveport, Minden and Mansfield.