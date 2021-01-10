BENTON, LA. - A new $20 million road project in Bossier Parish is in the works. It will go from the Flat River to Crouch Road in Benton.
"We're excited that we'll able to provide a new north and south corridor, north of Bossier City. It's going to take traffic off of LA-3, it's going to take traffic off of Airline. It's going to shorten up the time frame for those people on the east side of the Lake to get to the emergency facilities, hospitals. It's going to shorten up their drive time by 20 minutes," said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish engineer.
The Bossier Parish Police Jury is self funding the project and work is expected to begin in the spring of this year.