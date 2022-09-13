BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works.
Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature.
It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost to Louisiana residents. It will be provided through the Department of Public Safety and Corrections as well as Louisiana State Police.
The course is optional and is not a requirement for getting a conceal carry permit. State Rep. Raymond Crews of Bossier City is a co-author of the new law.
"There were three votes one in the House, one in the Senate and then came back to the House because it had an amendment. All three times was unanimous support for this. I think every citizen can agree knowing how to use your weapon, knowing how to care for it, knowing the ins and outs of the law are very important, we all agree on that, so I think that was a good point on this legislation and how it was enacted," Crews said.
"We want people to be responsible gun owners. Say someone buys a gun at the last minute, they feel threatened by a former relationship or whatever, this way they could go online get the training. It's about two hours worth as a minimum in all these different subjects so they at least have a familiarity with the gun. Of course, we encourage them to go to a range and learn how to shoot it and get some other instruction, but at least this is a beginning or maybe a refresher," said Crews.
The online course is not available yet, but state police representatives tell KTBS they are in the process of constructing it and should have it ready soon.