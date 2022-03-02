NEW ORLEANS - Amid declining COVID numbers and similar moves in other Democratic cities, New Orleans will end its indoor mask mandate on Thursday.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell imposed the mandate in January during the omicron surge. But as the number of people infected or hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped during Carnival, officials hinted that they would end restrictions after Mardi Gras when the tide of visitors receded.
Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city’s health director, made the move official at an Ash Wednesday press conference.
If key metrics like hospitalization numbers remain low, the city will also lift its vaccination-or-test requirement for businesses like bars and restaurants on March 21, Avegno said.
