NEW ORLEANS - In response to increasing COVID-19 cases and the rise of a more infectious variant as the holidays and Carnival approach, Mayor LaToya Cantrell expanded New Orleans' indoor vaccine or negative test requirement Thursday to children ages 5 to 11 and the New Orleans public school system mandated vaccination for students age 5 and older.
The indoor mandate will go into effect Jan. 3, when children will be required to show proof of at least one vaccine dose. On Feb. 1, four weeks before Mardi Gras, the requirement will be two doses. The school requirement goes into effect Feb. 1, Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. said.
New Orleans is the first city in the U.S. to announce a school vaccine requirement for children as young as five. Only Los Angeles United School District — the nation's second largest — has imposed a similar mandate for children ages 12 and up. After an initial December deadline, the school district pushed back the start date to fall 2022 because 28,000 students had not complied.
Officials in California and New York have indicated the school mandate will expand to all ages once the shot is fully approved by federal agencies. The two-shot Pfizer vaccine, the only one available to children under 16, remains under emergency use for kids.
Dr. Jennifer Avegno, head of the New Orleans Health Department, said she expects some pushback from parents. Louisiana has laws that allow for religious or philosophical exemption from required school immunizations, along with a medical exemption.
"The exemptions for immunizations are so broad in Louisiana that if you don't want this, you can sign the form," said Avegno.
But Avegno pointed out that because immunization compliance in New Orleans is typically high, she is hopeful that the new requirement will provide the needed push for parents to get their kids the COVID shots.
"Our parents generally favor immunizations," said Avegno. "I'm sure some folks will be unhappy, but they have the ability to opt out."
Earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards moved forward with adding the COVID-19 vaccine to Louisiana's list of required immunizations for schoolchildren. That rule will go into effect in the 2022-2023 school year, but not until the vaccines move from emergency use authorization to full approval.
Pediatric rates of COVID-19 vaccination are low in New Orleans compared to adult vaccination rates. About 80% of adults in New Orleans are vaccinated compared to 32.5% of children ages 5 to 17.
"This is being very proactive in our approach ahead of the holiday season and before the start of the New Year letting you know what will be expected in Orleans Parish," said Cantrell.
New Orleans will also join only a handful of other cities in requiring vaccination or a negative test for children as young as five to enter some businesses. Only San Francisco and New York City have enacted similar mandates.
The mayor said the city is also considering a reinstatement of the mask mandate on February 15, the start of the busy parade season leading up to Mardi Gras Day on March 1, but that would depend on cases and hospitalizations.
The adjustment to the city's existing mandate came amid rising cases in Louisiana and a troubling surge at Tulane University, which frequently tests its community.
On Wednesday, more than one in nine tests from Tulane University came back positive, a rate of 11.4%. Of 1,651 daily tests, 175 students and 6 employees were positive, adding to a steady, record-breaking rise of cases at the university starting Dec. 7, about two weeks after Thanksgiving.
The adjustments to the city's policies are aimed at keeping cases low as the heavily mutated omicron will almost undoubtedly cause a rise in cases, Avegno said.
"We have just a few weeks before omicron predominates and we need to prepare accordingly," Avegno warned, encouraging boosters for everyone 16 and over.
Officials hope the precautions will lower cases and deaths and limit quarantine disruptions in schools, but said they are also necessary to preserve precious hospital resources during winter, typically a hospital's busiest time without factoring in a COVID surge.
"All over the country, hospitals are at their breaking point," said Avegno. "There is no one to come for help, whether it's an ambulance company, whether it's traveling nurses. They are all somewhere else."
In Louisiana, there have been 2,914 cases over the last seven days, an increase of around 46% from last week and 37% from one month ago.
Cases have been exponentially increasing in New Orleans, with an average of 88 cases over the last seven days. Throughout November, cases did not rise above 28 for the seven-day average.
The Louisiana Department of Health announced 93 total cases of omicron have been found in Louisiana since Dec. 3, 81 of which are in the New Orleans area.
The number of omicron cases, while still small, is worrying Louisiana public-health experts, who have cautioned that the highly transmissible new variant will lead to rising cases in the coming months.
Omicron is more prevalent in Louisiana than the U.S. average. As of Dec. 4, the variant accounts for 4.3% of total cases, the rest of which are nearly all the delta variant. Nationwide, omicron makes up about 2.9% as of Dec. 11. One week prior, it was 0.4%.
Other areas of the country are already seeing an increase. New York reported over 18,000 positive tests in a single day on Thursday, nearing the state's pandemic record.