NEW ORLEANS - Halfway through the year, an informal survey of nationwide per-capita murder rates shows New Orleans is on pace to reclaim its ranking as the most murderous city in the U.S. — and is leading by a considerable margin.
New Orleans had notched 145 homicides as of June 30, according to data compiled by Jeff Asher, public safety analyst for the City Council. That sets the murder rate at 36.8 per 100,000 residents. In second place is Baltimore, with a murder rate of 29.1 per 100,000 residents. Birmingham takes the third-place spot, with a rate of 28 per 100,000 residents.
Notably absent are Detroit and Baton Rouge, both of which routinely make the list. That’s because Asher crafted the report using crime data from 90 publicly facing city dashboards, which his team scours twice a week.
