FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening the newly built main terminal of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Kenner, La. Cantrell came to the Louisiana Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, to ask for money to help the city's coronavirus-damaged budget, but Republican lawmakers questioned her economic reopening decisions rather than offering her promises of aid.