NEW ORLEANS - The city of New Orleans is telling residents who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida to not return until further notice due to power outages and other damage.
The city and the surrounding region suffered widespread damage after Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday. Power was completely out in the city and officials in nearby suburbs estimated that electricity restoration could take weeks.
Trees are down throughout the city, as are power lines, making many streets impassable. A few buildings have suffered extensive damage.