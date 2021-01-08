NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans moved back to modified Phase One coronavirus restrictions, limiting businesses to 25% of normal capacity and restricting gathering to only people in immediate households.
The new restrictions went into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell made the announcement earlier this week. The restrictions will last for at least three weeks during which city leaders will evaluate COVID-19 data to determine if it is safe to reopen businesses further.
"Last week, our positivity rate was 5.5%, we've gotten our numbers for this week and we're up to 10.4%," Cantrell said. "You can't make it up. It's real."