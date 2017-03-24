NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- New Orleans police have opened a homicide case as they investigate the death of an infant.
WVUE-TV reports that officers responded to an address in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Thursday. A police report states that officers found the baby unresponsive, and were told that he "had a fall."
The television station reports that an autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office determined that the child died as a direct result of his injuries.
Police said further evidence prompted the reclassification of the death as a homicide.
Police said the child had been born on March 3. His name wasn't immediately released.