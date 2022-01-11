NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans is reinstating an indoor mask mandate amid a record-breaking surge COVID-19 cases stemming from the Omicron surge, city officials announced on Tuesday.
The mandate begins at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, head of the New Orleans Health Department, said during a news conference. Avegno said the mandate is likely to remain in effect through the Carnival season, which will last through February, Avegno said.
The announcement comes more than a month after New Orleans began feeling the effects of the Omicron variant, which has driven case counts in the city and across the state to record levels. Asked why the mandate had not been reinstated earlier, Avegno said the timing is "not perfect."
Avegno and Mayor LaToya Cantrell pleaded with residents in early December to voluntarily mask up indoors and take other protective measures to mitigate the Omicron surge. Avegno said Tuesday officials acted after it became clear that voluntary masking was not working.
"It shouldn't take a mandate to do this," Avegno said. "You don't necessarily want to do it every time."
The number of people with COVID-19 in hospitals has soared as well, with 456 COVID-19 hospitalized patients in the New Orleans-area as of Jan. 10. If the rate of increase continues, Region 1 hospitalizations will surpass the August peak from the Delta surge within a week.
The fifth COVID-19 surge has prompted the New Orleans City Council to temporarily return to virtual-only meetings, and the public was not allowed to attend inauguration ceremonies for Cantrell and City Council members this week.
The administration last month announced that kids over age five would be subject to the city's vaccine mandate for entry into restaurants and other public places.