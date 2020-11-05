New Orleans slowly reopening safely to tourists

NEW ORLEANS - America’s top tourism destinations are reporting very dire economic losses from the ongoing COVID crisis, and New Orleans - one of the country’s most beloved and culturally iconic tourist towns, is now launching unique ways to get visitors back to the Crescent City in time for the holiday season.
Music halls are reopening on a limited basis in New Orleans in an effort to preserve the city’s culture bearers and tourism industry workers are taking great strides to assure the health and safety of its returning visitors.
Last year a record-breaking 20 million people visited New Orleans. So far this year that number is down by as much as 80%. With nearly 100% of hotels opened and most of New Orleans famous restaurants back in business the historic city is also slowly and safely reopening its doors to music halls, attractions and museums.
According to research from the U.S. Travel Association, the tourism industry is suffering nationwide. Last week, travel spending grew by 5%, resulting in the greatest non-holiday-assisted increase since June. As the City of New Orleans largest economic sector, it is crucial for officials to reignite the tourism industry locally.