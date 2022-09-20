NEW ORLEANS - One day after Starbucks confirmed it is closing its flagship location downtown because of “security concerns,” The Wall Street Journal ran a front-page story about how New Orleans is now the murder capital of the nation, a dubious distinction the article suggested is driving some businesses from the city.
For economic development and tourism officials — whose success attracting business to the city depends, in part, on managing New Orleans’ image and brand — the timing could not have been worse.
Adding fuel to the fire, CNN and Fox News both aired stories later that day about the flap over Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s first-class travel to Europe, and the petition drive to recall her.
“I gotta say, it was a really rough week for us,” said New Orleans & Co. President and CEO Walt Leger III, whose office received “more than a few calls” from convention groups, including some already on the books and others considering the city for future events. “It’s not uncommon for us to get a lot of calls after a story like this.”
While the negative national publicity was an unwelcome critique for the city and its beleaguered administration, there’s no evidence the news stories are keeping conventions from booking events or preventing businesses from making final investment decisions in the market.
