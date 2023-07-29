TEXARKANA, Texas – A new outdoor business was opened in July in Texarkana, Texas and the Grand Opening was celebrated on Saturday.
Paddle TXK is an outfitter for kayaking on Bringle Lake which is sure to delight park-goers in a new activity for Bringle Lake Park.
“Pitch It Texarkana,” a local contest in March, allowed competitors to try to “sell” their business ideas for the city.
This year’s first-place winner was Cheyanne Adams who was awarded an opportunity and start-up money for her new business.
TXK Paddle’s owner said, “It was terrifying to get up there, but I had an idea and I just wanted to run with it."
“I'm a single mom and I wanted to show my kids that women can do anything,” said Adams.
Paddle TXK offers rentals of kayaks, paddle boats and life jackets to enjoy the lake.
Prices are:
Kayak- $15 for one hour
$25 - 1/2 day
$40 full day
Tandem Kayak (two seater)
$15 - one hour
$30 - 1/2 day
$45- full day
For more information, visit Paddle TXK Facebook page.