BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A new era begins at Louisiana Downs on Saturday, which is opening day for the 2022 thoroughbred racing season at the track that's now under new ownership.
Crews are putting finishing touches on and around the track. Opening day promises a family-friendly event with live entertainment, activities for kids, and food trucks. The venue opens at 11 a.m. Post time is 3:05 p.m. for the first of seven races.
Opening day coincides with the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, which will be shown on monitors around the facility at 5:57 p.m.
Kevin Preston, Louisiana downs Casino & Racetrack co-owner, says his company, Rubico Gaming, is adding other events and amenities to the track and casino.
"Between the restaurants, between the concerts, between the promotions and all the entertainment we're going to do, we really want to get people to come back. You walk around town and you hear the stories of when people were young and they would come here. We may not be able to get the track back to the way it was in the '70's and '80's. But we'll sure give it a try," Preston says.
He hopes bigger purses will draw better horses and crowds to the track. Two new restaurants will be announced soon.
And new slots are coming to the casino floor. Preston says sportsbook revenue will also grow the venue.
Race days are Saturdays through Tuesdays, through September.