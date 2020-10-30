ATLANTA, Texas - About 168 miles of Northeast Texas highways will receive new surfaces during the summer of 2021 with a contract awarded in October by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
The Texas Transportation Commission approved a bid of $7.6 million from CDM Holdings of New Boston to seal coat highways in nine counties located within the Atlanta District.
"Seal coat involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone," said Buddy Williams, District Engineer in Atlanta. "This is a relatively inexpensive process that improves skid resistance and protects the existing roadway from water, which can damage the pavement structure.
“Seal coat is a fast-moving operation that protects and extends the useable life of a pavement. It only takes hours to complete and helps roads last longer between much more costly reconstruction which can disrupt traffic for months.”
The asphalt used will contain rubber from recycled tires. In addition to helping keep used tires off Texas landscapes, adding tire rubber to the asphalt improves its longevity and performance, Williams said.
The following highways are scheduled to be resurfaced during the summer of 2021:
Bowie County
- FM 44 from Red River County Line to FM 992
- FM 1398 from 4.2 miles north of U.S. 82 to U.S. 82
Camp County
- State Highway 11 from Wood County Line to FM 1519
- FM 21 from Titus County Line to State Highway 11
- FM 558 from FM 1519 to Upshur County Line
- FM1520 from FM 1521 to State Highway 11
Cass County
- U.S. 67 from Bowie County Line to Morris County Line
- FM 250 from SH 11 to Morris County Line
- SH 8 from 2.5 miles north of FM 995 to FM 995
- Loop 236 from U.S. 59 North to U.S. 59 South
- FM 74 from Loop 236 to FM 251 North
- FM 96 from SH 77 to FM 2791
Harrison County
- FM 450 from FM 449 to U.S. 80
- FM 134 from FM 1999 to U.S. 80
- SH 43 from Loop 390 to I-20
Marion County
- SH 43 from SH 49 to Cass County Line
- FM 2683 from 248 to SH 43
- SH 49 from FM 134 to Louisiana State Line
Morris County
- U.S. 67 from U.S. 259 to Cass County Line
- U.S. 259 from I-30 to U.S. 67
- SH 11 from L&A Railroad Bridge to Cass County Line
- FM 250 from U.S. 259 to Cass County Line
Panola County
- SH 149 from FM959 North
- FM 348 from SH 315 to Shelby County Line
- U.S. 59 from FM 2792 to U.S. 79
- FM 1970 from FM 2280 to Rusk County Line
Titus County
- FM 1735 from 2.1 miles north of SH 49 to SH 11
Upshur County
- FM 49 from FM 1795 to SH 154
- FM 852 from FM 556 to SH 154