SHREVEPORT, La -- Three sources close to the negotiations say Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration and City Council Vice Chairwoman Tabatha Taylor have reached agreement on a new plan to give all city employees -- not just first responders -- pay raises of 13%.
The raises for police and fire personnel for the first three years would be paid for with federal American Rescue Plan funds. Sales tax revenues -- which have ballooned this year -- plus other sources, are expected to cover raises for the rest of city employees.
As for sustained future funding, the city will consider options that could include a tax increase.
A proposal to give only first responders a 13% raise failed at Tuesday's council meeting, as other city workers and Taylor complained that it was not fair to all employees.
Perkins and Taylor are expected to announce the new proposal at a 2:30 p.m. news conference today.