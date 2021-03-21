SHREVEPORT, La- In the ArkLaTeX, scam calls are nothing new but the type of scams constantly evolves. The Shreveport Better Business Bureau told KTBS what scams people need to look out for right now.
Gift Card Scams
The BBB said these are popular due to an increase in gift card purchases during the pandemic. Tim Shane with the BBB said anytime someone calls and wants you to pay them with gift cards, it's almost always a scam. Lately, they have seen an increase of reports from people receiving these calls.
“It could be a relative or a government imposter or somebody saying, hey, you need to pay this right now,“ said Shane. “Then they'll ask for it in gift cards because they're difficult to trace. Same protections that a consumer has with their credit card don't apply to a gift card that may also have a Visa or MasterCard logo.”
Shane said once you give away gift card information, that money is lost and not trackable. But with most credit card companies, consumers have fraud protection.
Scams related to stimulus check inquiries
According to the Shane, people are pretending to be the IRS or health care providers, calling to get your personal information. This is happening more often because stimulus checks are coming out.
"Many people are wondering where their checks are, or they're calling in, so they let their guard down,” said Shane. "Because they're calling in and they're on hold or they're trying to find more information, then suddenly they get a call back. So then they're much more likely to give up that information." That is because they may think they are getting their call returned. Shane said if people get a call and notice a hesitation from the person, or if what they are saying doesn't make sense, then it might be a robocall.
How to report scams
If you do get scammed, the BBB advises people report it. Making a report prevents others from falling victim in the future. You can call (318)-797-1330 or visit the BBB website by clicking here.
The BBB also has a scam tracker available for consumers to see what scams are circulating locally and nationally.