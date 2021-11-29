SHREVEPORT, La -- With early voting underway, Mayor Adrian Perkins is making his pitch to voters to pass all five propositions in the upcoming bond election.
We begin our series of previews of each choice, starting with Proposition 1 for public safety.
It asks for $69 million dollars for improvements to the police and fire departments. The largest chunk of that is $27.5 million for a new but downsized police headquarters, plus $4.5 million for four police substations.
We've been reporting on the sad shape of the current police building for the last four years. Substitute Chief Wayne Smith gave us another tour recently. And things have only gotten worse.
The problems include a crumbling structure, non-working urinals, spread of black mold, dirty ventilation, and a leaky roof.
There are also leaky water and sewer pipes that not only damage the building, but also make it miserable to work in.
"All of the sewer -- guess what -- follows gravity, comes down. So what you're smelling is methane gas from the sewer. And that's what (police personnel) smell all day every day."
Smith also pointed to numerous leaks from the ceilings. A trash can is kept under one.
At another, Smith pointed to water seeping into an electrical panel.
"That's dangerous. That is dangerous," Smith warned.
Asked about his message to voters, who previously rejected a similar measure, Mayor Perkins replied, "I would tell them go and sit with a police officer. Go and sit with the recruits that we're trying to recruit in to fill that 100 police officer vacancies that we have. People want to be in facilities that have functioning bathrooms.
"You're talking about the first responders that are out risking their lives for the city, not being able to walk into a functioning bathroom, having leaks in the ceiling whenever it rains, in the summer time not having functioning AC systems. This is near and dear to my heart," Perkins added.
Prop one also includes almost $14 million to replace old fire department vehicles and equipment, and about $16 million dollars for renovation and construction of fire stations and facilities. That includes relocating three older, cramped stations.
Meantime, a joint statement from the Greater Shreveport Chamber and The Committee of One Hundred says they support passage only of Proposition 1. Here's more of what they wrote.
Election day is December 11.
You can read more details about all the propositions here.