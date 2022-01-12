SHREVEPORT, La. – Good days are ahead for the Port of Caddo-Bossier and the local region, said the newly elected commission president.
“We are just in the first two weeks of 2022 and already the next two years are looking to be some of the busiest and exciting for the Port of Caddo-Bossier,” said Commission President Walter Bigby Jr. “Planning is underway for a nearly $1 billion methanol plant at The Port, plus our current tenant Ternium has announced a $98 million expansion. The Port also worked with developers to bring a new $110.5 million sawmill to Plain Dealing.”
Louisiana Economic Development, the Port and other area economic developers announced the three big projects in December.
Here's more details:
Ternium USA is retaining 157 jobs, and the project will create 35 new direct jobs with an average salary of $69,000, plus benefits. Ternium, a leading steel producer in the Americas, is adding a second coil coating paint line with annual capacity of 120,000 tons, which will increase its production capacity in the U.S. by 53 percent, among other improvements. The coil coating process consists of cleaning, treating and painting flat sheet metal that is rolled into coils.
Bia Energy Operating Company is still evaluating its plans, but if the plant becomes operational, the company would create 75 direct new jobs, with an average annual salary of $80,000, plus benefits. Nearly 350 construction jobs would be created at peak construction for the project. Plans for the proposed plant include a production capability of 530,000 metric tons of methanol annually, using natural gas as a feedstock. The plant would feature carbon capture capabilities, reducing carbon dioxide, or CO2, emissions by more than 90 percent compared to other methanol plants.
Teal Jones Group owners Tom and Dick Jones have proposed construction of a southern yellow pine lumber plant. The new sawmill would support 125 new direct jobs, with average annual salaries of $47,000, plus benefits. The production facility would generate up to 120 construction jobs at peak construction. The planned production facility would produce a wide range of dimensional and specialty lumber products.