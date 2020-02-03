SHREVEPORT, La. – A proposed shuffle at City Hall could introduce a new but familiar face.
Mayor Adrian Perkins will propose at the Feb. 11 council meeting the appointment of Sherricka Fields Jones to a newly created position of chief financial officer. Recently retired U.S. Marshal Henry Whitehorn Sr. will be nominated to take over Jones’ slot as chief administrative officer.
Whitehorn, who retired Friday, has agreed to help the city through the transition period, Perkins said in a news release Monday.
Traditionally, the Finance Department has been narrowly focused, responsible for handling transactions and procurement. The CFO will work closely with each department, the Executive Office and the City Council to establish best practices and strengthen the city's finances, Perkins said.
"The City of Shreveport is fortunate to have talented and experienced public servants like Sherricka Fields Jones and Henry Whitehorn," Perkins said. "Creating a chief financial officer will enable us to exercise greater financial oversight and implement better policies and procedures. I can think of no one more deserving than Sherricka Jones to serve as Shreveport’s first CFO. Mr. Whitehorn’s experience, knowledge, and willingness to continue serving enables us to fill a critical vacancy created by this reorganization."
Jones previously served as Assistant CAO and manager of finance and administrative services for the Airport Authority.
Whitehorn is a former Shreveport police chief and retired Louisiana State Police deputy superintendent.