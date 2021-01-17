Shreveport, LA - With a new year comes a new push to complete the I-49 Inner City Connector through Shreveport.
The final step in the approval process to complete the 3.2 mile segment that would link I-20 with I-30 is supposed to be decided early this year.
Once completed I-49 would go from Texarkana to Opelousas. Hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefit for the Shreveport-Bossier area is projected if and when it happens.
Multiple organizations have lined up in support of completing the connector over the past 2 decades. Chambers of Commerce in Shreveport and Bossier, The Louisiana Motor Transport Association and the Strategic Action Council just to name a few. The Committee of 100 is starting a public awareness campaign with the goal of keeping positive pressure on the various governmental agencies to get it done.
The Committee of 100 has already committed fifty-thousand dollars as a match to encourage businesses to make contributions to support the cause. KTBS reached out to the Committee and the Greater Shreveport Chamber for comment this weekend. So far no response.