BATON ROUGE, La. - A renewed bid to ban paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools won approval Wednesday without objection from the House Education Committee.
Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, sponsor of the bill, noted that juveniles and prisoners in Louisiana cannot be struck by authorities.
"I am just asking for the same treatment for our K-12 students," Hilferty told the committee.
A similar bill failed last year in the House, falling five votes short of the minimum needed for approval.
The latest proposal next faces another vote in the full House.
