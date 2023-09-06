SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Louisiana-based R&B group Shilo has spent years honing their craft and growing together. They've won the hearts and support of their hometown and are on a serious mission to win the hearts of the nation and ultimately the world.
Members are Demontrell "Carez" Harris, Jerhaime "Oli" Walls, Dominique "Lil Kelly" Kelly, and Kaderrek "Duan" McCoy.
Through humble beginnings, the group formed locally and decided to create music and perform together at a very young age.
Shilo is preparing for a tour. Details are still being worked out on a start date.
The group will be the opening act for an upcoming concert at Brookshire's Arena on Sept. 28.