NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Promise of Justice Initiative released a new report Tuesday highlighting the conditions in prisons and jails that allowed COVID-19 to spread, sickening and killing inmates at faster rates than in the community.
According to the New Orleans non-profit, COVID-19 infection rates behind bars are five-and-a-half times higher than they are in the community, and death rates from the disease are about three times higher.
Dr. Anjali Niyogi, the Associate Professor of Internal Medicine & Pediatrics at Tulane School of Medicine, said getting COVID-19 under control in prisons keeps community health systems from getting overwhelmed.
"One step in preventing disease and death is to look at where the cases are occurring in high numbers,” Dr. Niyogi said. “We know that many of the clusters of cases are occurring in congregate settings, like nursing homes, but also prisons, jails and detention centers."
Based on its own research, PJI recommends more frequent and regular testing in jails and prisons, as well as the release of qualified inmates in order to create more space.
“Our clients are being sentenced to death by a gruesome virus,” said Mercedes Montagnes, PJI’s executive director. “It is not too late to take action and we strongly urge that the recommendations from this report be implemented without delay.”