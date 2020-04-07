SHREVEPORT, La - A few weeks ago, there was no evidence showing that being pregnant increases a woman's risk for getting COVID-19 or her risk of developing severe symptoms. However, a new report from the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology has several doctors concerned.
There’s been an increase on miscarriages in the third trimester and still births, according to the report. More data and research is needed in order to understand why and how COVID-19 if affecting fetuses, according to Dr. Sarah Scotto, an OBGYN at Christus Shreveport-Bossier Highland Clinic.
In the meantime, doctors are scrambling to try and keep both the moms and babies safe.
“A few weeks ago, we didn’t have an increased risk to pregnancy to report. But at this time, unfortunately, we have seen an increase of miscarriage and fetal demise, which is when the baby passes away on the inside of the womb," Scotto said. "Also preterm labor has been increased in pregnant women who get it. We are not sure what is causing this. It’s very likely hypoxia which is when oxygen saturation drops and leads to the fetal demise but that is something that we are very concerned about.”
The Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology is now recommending for pregnant women to stop exposing themselves to others and work from home if possible, starting at 28 weeks pregnant.
Also, during this pandemic, doctors and experts say everyone should wash their hands frequently, not touch their face, and disinfect their surroundings as much as possible especially the elderly, those with underlying health issues, and expecting moms. This led a lot of people to the stores and empty out the cleaning aisles, making it hard to find products like disinfecting wipes, disinfecting sprays and hand sanitizer.
But are these products safe to use during pregnancy? Scotto said they are safe; however, certain precautions should be taken.
“Yes, pregnant ladies, it is safe to clean in pregnancy. All of these products are safe for us to use. But to be extra cautious you should wear gloves and make sure you are not directly inhaling those fumes. They are safe to use and we would want you to go ahead and wipe down anything that could’ve come in contact with COVID-19,” said Scotto.
When it comes to packages and items bought at a store, Scotto said it’s a good idea to disinfect everything before bringing them into the house. Another option would be to leave the items in the garage for several days until the virus is no longer active.